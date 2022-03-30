Who is Twinkle Sharma, The Malli of SS Rajamouli's RRR?

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which hit the theatres last Friday, revolves around a tribal girl Malli, who belongs to the Gond tribal hamlet of Adilabad district in Telangana. The girl, with her tattooing skills and pleasing personality, catches the fancy of a British lady.

Later, Malli is abducted at the behest of the British lady’s husband, a high-ranking British officer, and taken away to Delhi despite protests by the girl’s family. The story takes the next big leap in Delhi, where both the protagonists are introduced to who goes to Delhi to free the girl of British captivity.

But, do you know who played the role of Malli? Twinkle Sharma from Chandigarh played the all-crucial role in the film.

Reportedly, the director conducted the audition of at least 160 children for the role of Malli. From among 160, Twinkle Sharma was selected and at that time she was studying in class 8. The child artist is now in class 10.

Now, other than RRR, Twinkle has also participated in Dance India Dance and several other TV shows. She has also acted in one of Flipkart’s advertisements and from there she caught Rajamouli’s eyes, and the director invited her to audition for the role.

As Twinkle auditioned for the role, Rajamouli was impressed with her acting and selected her as Malli. The child artist has also won accolades for her performance.

Based on the fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR is set in the background of the 1920s. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is bankrolled by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

In addition, with Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles, RRR also stars Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The film hit worldwide theatres in the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

