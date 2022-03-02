Who is Valimai Actor Vaishnavi Chaitanya? All You Need to Know

Vaishnavi Chaitanya, who played an important role in Ajith’s recently released Valimai, has become everyone’s favourite for her acting. Besides her projects, she regularly hits headlines for her photos that often go viral on the internet. Her saree looks have helped her win fans in Tamil Nadu as well.

Apart from being busy working on web series and movies, Vaishnavi is also setting up her own YouTube channel. In 2020, she gained popularity among the masses after playing the female lead in Shanmukh Jaswant’s web series titled, The Software Developer, which streamed on YouTube.

Following the success of the series, she received several film opportunities. She bagged the big ticket as she played the younger sister of superstar Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapuramullu.

Previously known as Telugu TikToker, the 26-year-old became a celebrity on the video-sharing site before it was banned by the Indian government. Among others, she has also acted in short films.

Next, Vaishnavi Chaitanya will be seen playing the female lead in Sai Rajesh’s upcoming film. The actor has teamed up with Vijay Devarakonda’s younger brother Anand Devarakonda for the upcoming film titled, Baby.

Said to be a new-age love story, the film is currently under production. Bankrolled by SKN under the Mass Movie Makers banner, Baby also stars Viraj Ashwin in a central role.

The technical crew includes Vijay Bulganin as the music director, Ram Reddy for cinematography, and Karthika Srinivas to handle the editing for the film.

In addition, she also has many opportunities in her kitty from the Tamil industry.

