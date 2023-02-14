Leave it to Disha Patani to raise the temperatures on social media on a daily basis. The actress, who is known for her voguish picks, was recently spotted leaving for a party in tinsel town. For the party, Disha Patani marked her attendance in a scintillating bodycon dress. She made all heads turn as she flaunted her shimmery lavender bodycon ensemble.

Time and again, Disha has expressed her love for bodycon dresses, and her Instagram account holds evidence of the same. Continuing her love saga with her go-to sartorial pick, Disha has now shared a series of pictures of herself posing in the same lavender bodycon dress, as she became the muse for celebrity photographer Trisha Sarang Sathaye.

Coming from the shelves of ITRH clothing, Disha Patani’s lavender dress featured sequined and tie-up detailing. The see-through dress featured a cowl neck that flaunted her matching bralette. Following the visual aesthetics, the Ek Villain Returns actress kept her jewellery minimal. Disha gave herself a final touch by opting for a nude makeup look, with heavy lashes. In the post, which Disha Patani shared without a caption, she can be seen flaunting her curves, while posing for the camera. In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen flaunting her little wing rings.

Earlier, a paparazzo account shared a video of Disha on her way to the party. Accompanied by a friend, Disha in the video, which was shared with Honey Singh’s Party All Night being played in the background, can be seen accessorising her entire gleaming look with a small sequined gleaming bag. The video shows the actress walking towards the venue, along with her friend.

Recently, the actress shared a video of herself on her official Instagram account. In the video, Disha looked alluring, as she flaunted her envious back in a chic gown. The black colour halter neck gown featured a flowy hem in the hue of blue. For a change, the actress ditched her nude makeup look and posed in winged liner and kohled eyes. Tying her hair in a messy bun, Disha perfectly grabbed all attention to her flawless back.

The actress was last seen in Mohit Suri’s multi-starrer movie Ek Villain Returns, which also featured Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. Currently, the actress is gearing up for her North America tour The Entertainers, wherein she will be accompanied by Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, and Mouni Roy. The stars are set to leave the nation in March, for their tour. Apart from this, Disha will also be seen in Siddharth Malhotra starrer Yodha, which is expected to hit the theatres in July this year.

