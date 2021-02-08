Who Wants to Work When There is New-born at Home: Saif Ali Khan on Taking Paternity Leave

Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are currently getting ready to welcome their second child together. Kareena is currently in her 9th month of pregnancy and the baby is due sooner rather than later.

In a recent interview, the Cocktail actor talked about currently being on paternity leave. Talking to Elle India, he said, "Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career."

The actor also said that it is important to take time off for every-day life, since his profession can be 'all-consuming.'. “Self-care, rejuvenation and experiencing new things is important to feel alive. This profession can easily become all-consuming and then, rather boring. My self-care involves looking good for films, and that involves doing everything right—eating healthy, sleeping well, being happy and mentally at peace,” he said.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif ALi Khan are also parents to 4-year-old Taimur Ali Khan. Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan are also Saif's children from his previous marriage to actress Amrita Singh.

Saif will next be seen essaying a dark character in Om Raut's ambitious Adipurush, based on the Ramayana which stars Prabhas. His character Lankesh will be based on Ravan. He has described the role as electrifying and demonic. He will also be seen in horror comedy Bhoot Police, which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez.