Who Was Aindrila Sharma, Cancer-Survivor Bengali Actress Who Passed Away at 24?

Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma breathed her last on November 20, in Kolkata. She was 24 at the age of her demise. The young actress was admitted to the hospital and was on ventilator support as she suffered from multiple heart attacks earlier this week. The actress was given Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as per the authority of the Kolkata hospital where she was admitted.

According to reports, the actress suffered from multiple cardiac arrests on Saturday night and was put on CPR, however, she stopped responding to it. As per hospital sources, she passed away at 12:59 pm on November 20. Here is everything you need to know about the young actress:

Who is Aindrila Sharma?

Aindrila was born on February 5 to a professional doctor Uttam Sharma and a homemaker Shikha Sharma. The actress was a cancer survivor who battled the deadly disease twice. She was declared cancer free after which she resumed working. She also bagged the Tele Academy Award for her work.

TV Shows and Films

Aindrila Sharma made her showbiz debut with the TV show Jhumur in 2017. She was also seen in popular Bengali shows such as Jiyon Kathi and Jibon Jyoti among others. Most recently, she was seen in the OTT series Bhagar with her partner Sabyasachi Chowdhury. She was also seen in films such as Ami Didi No 1 and Love Cafe.

Boyfriend

Aindrila Sharma was in a relationship with Sabyasachi Chowdhury since 2015. Her Instagram timeline has several photos and posts with Sabyasachi. Notably, her last post on Instagram was with her partner where she wrote in the caption that he is her reason to live. The actress was wishing her boyfriend on her birthday. Take a look at the post:

A couple of months back, she also posted a photo with Sabyasachi as his second book released:

Previously, when she was admitted to the hospital, Sabyasachi Chowdhury took to social media and urged everyone to ‘pray for a miracle.’ He wrote, “I never thought that I would write this here. However, today is the day. Pray for Aindrila. Pray for a miracle. Pray for the supernatural. She is fighting against all odds, beyond human."

As soon as the news of her death broke, her saddened fans took to the comment section of her Instagram posts to express their grief and offer condolences.

