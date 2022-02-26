Who Will Actually Be the Next James Bond? Fans Think X-Men Star Michael Fassbender

The 2021 James Bond movie, No Time To Die, marked the exit of Daniel Craig after the British actor contributed as the protagonist in five movies of the franchise. And ever since, there is only one question among the cinephile: who is going to take charge as the next James Bond and carry the franchise further.

Among the rising speculation and various known faces whom people imagine as the next 007, Michael Fassbender is surfacing as one of the most popular choices. The list of possible 007s already had many names that are recurring whenever discussions around the next James Bond erupt. It includes Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Cillian Murphy, Rege-Jean Page, and Richard Madden.

However, Michael Fassbender has come out as a new and comparatively more chosen candidate to carry the suave of 007 in the upcoming films. The race was being led by Page before Fassbender became a popular choice, according to the James Bond betting platform, Odds Checker.

Advertisement

“Over the last seven days, Fassbender has been backed by 24.49 percent of bets, by far the most out of any actor in the market. It is interesting to see how much next James Bond odds and the betting public differ, especially considering how Fassbender is on the list and how popular he is among bettors,” Odds Checkers said, giving insights about the ongoing James Bond bet. According to the Bond odds, Page, Hardy, and Elba are the top three choices, and Fassbender is not even in the top ten. However, according to Bond bets, Fassbender has emerged as the top choice by betters.

Fassbender, in the past, has been vocal about his resistance to the James Bond role as he thinks he is too old for it. Rather, Fassbender advocates the idea of a female Bond. However, the trends on the betting platform might hint that perceptions and minds can change. What if someone is trying to cash in on a piece of insider information? You never know.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.