Who will Get Evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 House in This Week? Vote Here

In this week, four contestants were nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house after a task. The contestants were Rubina Dilaik, Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit and Rahul Vaidya.

However, Abhinav Shukla, fought against Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia, and won immunity for Rubina from eviction. Leaving, Naina, Shardul and Rahul in the nomination list.

Having said that, from the nominated contestants, the chances of Rahul getting evicted from the house is less compared to the other two. With passing weeks, Rahul has gained for himself, some commendable recognition in the Bigg Boss house. From his ‘nepotism’ remark on Jaan Kumar Sanu, to which he later apologized after realizing he was wrong, to playing on his own, Rahul has managed to stand out.

Speaking of Shardul and Naina, the two entered the house together as wild card contestants. While Shardul has still attracted some attention on his entry with his ‘meri godi mein baithi thi’ remark to revealing about his financial crunch.

Naina, on the other hand, has been more or less invisible since her entry. The actress was expected to entertain the viewers with her bold and straight-forward personality, but has failed.

Who do you think will get evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house in this week? Vote here: