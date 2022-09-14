Who Will Play Dev In Brahmastra: Part 2? What We Know

The Brahmastra fever is sweeping the nation currently. Whether it is people showering love on it or trolling it, it is a film that simply cannot be ignored. The movie is also proving to be a runaway success at the box office, having crossed the 200 crore mark in 5 days. The film is the first in a trilogy planned by director Ayan Mukerji. While this film was named Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the second one will be titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

For those of you who have already watched the film, you would have an idea of the character named Dev. The character is shown in multiple scenes in the film but without revealing their face. The camera angles used have portrayed

Dev from the side or from the back. It has also been heavily hinted that Dev is the biological father of the film’s protagonist Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor. While the innovative techniques used to create interest in a sequel that will tell the story of Dev is interesting, fans are eager to know which actor will play the role.

The names of two major Bollywood actors have been doing the rounds for the roles. There are many unconfirmed reports that say that both Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh have been approached for the role. Some reports however suggest that both the actor turned down the role. While there have been no official statements about the casting yet, lately another name has been included on the speculative list. It is none other than Kartik Aryan.

According to the latest reports, now the makers are also considering the name of Kartik Aryan for Brahmastra Part: 2. This development is interesting since there are multiple reports that suggest an ongoing rift between Kartik Aryan and the film’s producer Karan Johar.

Apparently, the rift started after Karthik Aryan was reportedly dropped from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 for alleged ‘unprofessional behaviour’. As of now, the makers of Brahmastra have made no official casting statement and we will have to wait and see if Kartik Aryan indeed plays Dev.

