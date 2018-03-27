English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Whoopi Goldberg Scores A New Role In Tyler Perry's ‘The List'
Written, produced and directed by Tyler Perry, the movie tells the story of a woman, played by Tiffany Haddish, who has just been released from jail. She reunites with her sister who is in an online relationship with a man who may be "catfishing" her
Image: Reuters Pictures
American actress Whoopi Goldberg has joined the cast of Tyler Perry's movie The List, coming to US theaters this fall.
Whoopi Goldberg is set to return to the big screen. The American actress has joined the cast of The List, a comedy drama in which she will star alongside Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Tika Sumpter (First Date) and Omari Hardwich (Power). The film is slated for November 2 release in the US.
Written, produced and directed by Tyler Perry, the movie tells the story of a woman, played by Tiffany Haddish, who has just been released from jail. She reunites with her sister who is in an online relationship with a man who may be "catfishing" her.
The film reunites Whoopi Goldberg with Tyler Perry. The pair previously worked together on 2010's For Colored Girls.
As well as being known for movie roles in Ghost and Sister Act, Whoopi Goldberg continues to co-host TV show The View, currently in its 21st season on US TV network ABC.
