Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Butta Bomma Song Hits Record 700 Million YouTube Views

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is currently in the headlines for his Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo song Butta Bomma. The sensational song, Butta Bomma, has gone viral and has touched 700-million views while setting a new record in the Tollywood film industry. According to reports, this is the highest ever number of views for a Telugu song on YouTube. This song was released by Aditya Music on YouTube in February 2021, and the Music Label has shared its excitement on Twitter.

Twitter Post Link:

“The lovely beats of Buttabomma has made it to whopping 700 million views on youtube. Thank you for so much love and support,” the tweet read.

The film directed by Trivikram Srinivas, was a blockbuster in Tollywood. This was Trivikram’s third hit with Allu Arjun in Tollywood. The music of the film was composed by S Thaman and almost all the songs of the film have proved to be blockbuster hits with millions of views on social media platforms.

Also, one of the reasons behind the film being a blockbuster goes to the great music. Singer Armaan Malik has also been highly appreciated for the Butta Bomma song.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is getting ready for Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa: The Rise with Rashmika Mandanna, which will be released on December 17 in Hindi.

The actor will be seen essaying the role of a gangster in the film. Recently, the makers of the film announced to include a special item number in the film featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In the film, Fahadh Faasil will also play a pivotal role.

About Pooja Hegde’s work, the actor is currently busy working with pan-India actor Prabhas for the film Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

