Why 2022 is a Special Year for RRR Actor Ram Charan

The year 2022 is going to be a special one for Telugu star Ram Charan for one particular reason. The son of megastar Chiranjeevi will headline two films this year, and both are promising projects. The first, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, hit the big screen on Friday (March 25), and is already ruling the hearts and minds of the audience.

Next, the actor is all set to return to cinema halls with Aacharya. In the upcoming Telugu action-drama, written and directed by Kortala Siva, Ram Charan will be seen sharing screen space with his father Chiranjeevi for the first time.

This is also the first time when two films starring Ram Charan are lined up for release in the same calendar year. Ram Charan entered Tollywood with the 2007 movie Chirutha. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the romantic action thriller gave the actor a great start to his career.

The actor later delivered Magadheera. Released in 2009, the Rajamouli directorial was a hit at the box office.

Since Ram Charan entered the industry, he has never had two releases in the same calendar year.

Speaking of his latest outing RRR, Ram Charan is sharing screen space with Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in the films. The fictional tale is based on the lives of two freedom fighters set in the early 20th century. Ram Charan is playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem is played by Jr NTR.

With Kortala Siva directorial, Ram Charan has also fulfilled his desire to act with his father.

