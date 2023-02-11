Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha failed at the box office which can partly be attributed to the calls to boycott the film from a certain section of the audience. Aamir was largely trolled for the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha and the actor then expressed his intention of taking a break from the industry. The multi-talented actor, who most recently made a brief cameo appearance in Kajol’s Salaam Venky, decided to take a one-and-a-half-year sabbatical from acting to concentrate on his personal life and relationships. The Mr Perfectionist, who recently appeared at the book launch event for acclaimed author Shobha De in Delhi, went talked about his decision to take a break.

Aamir revealed how the very people close to him make fun of his decision to take a break. According to the actor, “They say ‘You are always on a break. Where do you do films at all in the first place?'". Aamir added that right now his mind is on the people while earlier his mind was on the films. He elaborated that while doing a film, he is so deeply engrossed in it that he has no time for anything else in his life, which is the prime reason for his sabbatical. “I was supposed to do a film called Champions after Laal Singh Chaddha. It’s a wonderful script and a beautiful story. It’s a very heartwarming and lovely film, but I wanted to take a break. I want to be with my family, my mom and my kids," stated Aamir Khan.

Aamir feels that it is unfair to his family and people close to him since he has solely focused on work for 35 years. However, despite his decision, Aamir has no dearth of offers on his platter. Pinkvilla report claimed that Aamir Khan is planning to make a film with Andaz Apna Apna co-star Salman Khan. Salman has agreed to this. Director RS Prasanna will reportedly direct the film while Aamir will produce it. However, it is not known if Aamir will act in it. On the other hand, he has also received an offer from Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. Other reports suggest Aamir may be a part of YRF Spy Universe.

