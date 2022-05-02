Why Ajay Devgn Feels Claustrophobic in Lift. Actor Explains

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s film Runway 34 just was released this Friday, April 29. The two actors have been busy promoting the film and visiting various reality shows. Recently, they appeared on the dance reality show DID Little Masters.

During the episode, Ajay did a prank on Mouni Roy. Contestant Aarav brought a box of dumplings, in which he put a fake snake. When Mouni opened the box to have dumplings, she was scared to see the snake. Later, she realised that the snake was fake and everyone laughed.

The actor confessed that she has played the role of a serpent in the TV show, but in reality, she is afraid of snakes. Later. he also revealed one of his fears on the show.

Ajay told about his fear of the lift and said, “A few years ago when I was in a lift with some people, it suddenly broke. We fell sharply from the third floor towards the ground floor. Though no one was seriously injured, we were stuck inside the lift for more than an hour."

Since then, Ajay is afraid of commuting by lift. Further, he added, “I feel claustrophobic in the lift ever since. Even now, when I get on the lift, I got a little scared." Everyone was surprised by his revelation.

The actor is currently generating buzz for his film Runway 34, in which he stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. The film was directed by the actor Ajay Devgn himself and produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Runway 34 is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, and Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia.

With a drama thriller plot, Runway 34 is inspired by true events. According to reports in the media, ‘Runway 34’ has not done very well at the box office. On Friday, the picture only made Rs3 crores, and on Saturday, it only managed to make approximately 4.5 crores.

