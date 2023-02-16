Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has sprung back to action with his 62nd film, tentatively titled AK62. In a recent development, it was revealed that filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who was previously working as a director for AK62 is no longer a part of the project. Reportedly, Ajith was dissatisfied with the script. Now, sources claim that director Magizh Thirumeni will be helming this film. As a result, there have been consistent delays in an announcement about AK 62.

But sending a ray of hope to Ajith’s fans, Lyca Productions dropped an Instagram post on February 15, revealing that they would be unveiling the first look of their 24th film production on February 16. Naturally, Ajith’s fans were expecting it to be an update on AK 62.

The expectations of the masses were shattered when the production house shared the first-look poster of actor Arulnithi Tamilarasu’s upcoming film Thiruvin Kural, instead of AK62. “Presenting the Title & 1st look poster of our Production 24 Thiruvin Kural,” read the caption.

The vintage poster captured Thiruvin Kural’s actors Arulnithi and Bharathiraja in the same frame. In the overlapping images, one could also spot a hospital, indicating that the film will revolve around a hospital premise.

Social media users expressed their disappointment in the comments. While one individual inquired, “Where is #ak62 update???” another wrote, “Even I am getting angry as a Thalapathy fan.” “Rip AK fans…” chimed in a third user.

According to a report by India Today, the makers of AK62 are willing to share an update about the film only when the official title is decided. Ajith, who was recently seen holidaying with his family in London, returned to Chennai on February 15. A video of the actor at the Chennai airport is lately doing the rounds on the Internet.

Reports further claim that Ajith wanted more action sequences to be included in AK62, which differed from Vignesh’s opinion. Now, Magizh is busy reworking the script. The action entertainer was earlier headed for a Diwali release, but chances are that the date of the premiere might get delayed since Magizh will have to alter the script along with the entire pre-production process.

