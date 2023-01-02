Why Amitabh Bachchan Was Replaced By Dharmendra In The 1971 Film Guddi

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have worked on several films together, with Chupke Chupke, Abhimaan, Mili, Zanjeer and Sholay, being the prominent ones. This professional relationship soon turned into a personal one, with the duo falling in love and tying the knot. But did you know there was one movie in which both could have starred opposite each other but ultimately it did not materialise? The film we are talking about is the 1971 Hrishikesh Mukherjee-directorial Guddi, which starred Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in the lead.

Dharmendra played himself in the movie. He depicted the role of a film star, while Jaya’s character was portrayed as a die-hard fan of his. Very few people know that it was the first Amitabh, who had been cast in the male lead role. Big B shared about it himself in the finale episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati recently, which was attended by actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani as guests and contestants.

Amitabh revealed that he had even shot for 10 days for Guddi. But Hrishikesh decided to replace him because he was also part of the Rajesh Khanna-starrer Anand, which was also directed by the filmmaker. Both movies were releasing around the same time, and Hrishikesh did not want both his films to compete with each other. He, thus, wanted to avoid having the same cast member in both. Hence, Amitabh was dropped from the movie and Dharmendra, who was a bigger star at that point in time, was roped in. Both films turned out to be box-office successes.

