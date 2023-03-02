Bollywood power couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have flaunted their endearing chemistry in several blockbuster films, including Abhimaan, Zanjeer, Sholay, Silsila and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, among others. Besides their noteworthy performances, the masses are always left gushing at the celebrity pair’s love for each other. Another blockbuster film, starring Amitabh and Jaya was the 1975 Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial Chupke Chupke.

The comedy-drama struck a chord with cine buffs quite seamlessly, with the film minting millions at the box office. However, do you know that initially, the director had no plans to cast the two evergreen B-town stars in the film? Here’s how they bagged their roles.

Before Chupke Chupke went on the floors, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s 1973 film Zanjeer, earned the two stars plenty of fame. However, despite the stardom, the couple agreed to play supporting characters in Chupke Chupke; all because they were fond of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s directorial prowess. Reports claim that they did not want to miss out on the opportunity to work with the ace filmmaker.

As per sources, Hrishikesh Mukherjee wanted to rope in newcomers for the role of Professor Sukumar Sinha, played by Amitabh and Basudha Kumar, essayed by Jaya. Upon learning that the director was making a film, both Amitabh and Jaya insisted that Hrishikesh cast them in the movie. Despite the director explaining to them that the roles were too small for such big personalities like them, the B-town pair held their ground.

What’s more, neither Amitabh nor Jaya, charged a single penny for Chupke Chupke. Upon their persistent urging, Hrishikesh Mukherjee finally agreed to welcome them onboard. In addition, Jaya Bachchan was pregnant at the time of the shoot. Hence, extra caution was taken at the time of filming, so that her pregnancy was not visible on-screen.

Veteran Bollywood stars Sharmila Tagore and Dharmendra were the lead actors of the 1975 comedy-drama. Chupke Chupke also starred Asrani, Om Prakash, Usha Kiran and Keshto Mukherjee in crucial roles.

Earlier in 2021, Chupke Chupke completed 46 years. To celebrate the occasion, Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartwarming note on his social media handles that read, “Chupke Chupke, our film by Hrishikesh Mukherjee… closing today at 46 years! This house you see in the picture is Producer NC Sippy’s house…we bought it, then sold it, then bought it back again… rebuilt it… this is our home now JALSA!!”

