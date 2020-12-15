Why Anil Sharma Waited for 'Apne' Writer to Recover from Covid to Work with Him in Sequel

Director Anil Sharma directs the Deols -- Dharmendra and his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol -- once again in Apne 2, 13 years after the first film. Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to recreate the magic of the 2007 hit, Apne, in the sequel.

Among old hands Sharma is back to working with in the sequel is scriptwriter Neerraj Pathak. Since Pathak wrote the first film, the director says no one could have been more apt to pen the sequel. Pathak, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 , has recovered and is ready get his creative juices flowing.

"I had been looking out for the perfect script for 'Apne 2'. I had received around 10 to 12 story ideas but Neerraj, who worked with us and wrote 'Apne', came up with this fantastic script which touched all of us. Although 'Apne 2' is a completely new story, Neerraj's writing will help us retain the same emotions and sanctity attached to 'Apne'. The essence of the characters is in his blood. I'm happy to be working with Neerraj Pathak once again on 'Apne 2'," Sharma said.

On Pathak's recent illness, Sharma said: "It was a huge struggle for him. When he got diagnosed with the coronavirus , Neerraj called me and told me about it. He was so professional that he didn't want this to affect the progress of the movie and asked me to get some other writer to work on 'Apne 2' if I wanted. But we were sure that we wanted him, kyunki apne toh apne hote hai. He fought like a fighter, a boxer and recovered."

The sequel also casts Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol. The shoot will kickstart in Punjab and Europe in March 2021. It is expected to be a Diwali release next year.