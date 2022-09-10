Why Arrest Jubin Nautiyal is Trending on Twitter

Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal has drawn the ire of social media users for his association with a controversial figure. According to reports, Jubin is slated to perform at a concert on September 23 in Houston, USA.

Jai Singh, the organiser of this concert, reportedly is part of a banned Khalistan group in Punjab. As stated in reports, Jai’s name also came up in various other cases like video piracy, drug peddling etc. Angered by this reported crime connection with the show’s organiser, the hashtag “Arrest Jubin Nautiyal” started trending on Twitter.

Arrest Jubin Nautiyal for violating the notice of government and working with ISI person.#ArrestJubinNautiyal pic.twitter.com/QF86f2qMkd — (@rajat1999indian) September 9, 2022



Information regarding this concert came to the fore when a user Rehan Siddiqi shared a Facebook post. Rehan wrote on Facebook that his favourite singer was coming to Houston. Rehan also lauded Jai Singh for organising the show in the Arena Theatre.

Jubin nautiyal ko arrest karo, wo bahut hi galat kam kiya he… #ArrestJubinNautiyal pic.twitter.com/v1tzdclKty — Yesha Patel (@YeshaPa70275757) September 9, 2022



Rehan’s name prompted another round of controversy for the Dear Dia singer. A user shared a letter by the Home Minister of India’s office, asking Indian actors to not work with Rehan and his associates.

Seems like Bollywood will never learn.

Latest is @JubinNautiyal, he's working with ISI agents blacklisted by GOI.

Here's the letter issued by @HMOIndia on June 2020 asking Indian artists not to work with Rehan and his associates… #ArrestJubinNautiyal pic.twitter.com/Yb0dBFvThT — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) September 9, 2022



Apart from this controversy, Jubin also hogged the limelight for the second part of his upcoming song Meri Maa Ke Barabar Koi Nahi, which was released last year and attained a considerable amount of success. Jubin has not specified the release date of the song.



In addition to this upcoming number, Jubin also dominated headlines for the recently released song Meethi Meethi. Jubin and Payal Dev have provided their vocals to this song. Rashmi Virag penned the lyrics for this number, set to music by Payal.

The song attained roaring success with its release and is currently trending at number 72 on YouTube.

