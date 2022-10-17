CHANGE LANGUAGE
Why Bhanu Athaiya, First Indian to Win an Oscar, Wanted to Return it
1-MIN READ

Why Bhanu Athaiya, First Indian to Win an Oscar, Wanted to Return it

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 17, 2022, 10:54 IST

Mumbai, India

In the interview, she said, My coordinator is in touch with the Academy... Others, too, have done it in the past.

Bhanu Athaiya believed that nobody else can take care of the award as she can. Hence it's better to return the honour.

Bhanu Athaiya, the first Indian to win an Oscar, wanted to return her honour. Do you know why? Before she breathed her last, Bhanu and her team were in contact with the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to return the Oscar. Late Bhanu Athaiya spoke with Headline Today about her desire to return the trophy.

She accused the central government of neglecting her contribution to the field. Bhanu said there was no recognition of her contribution and no museums or individuals to take care of things. Athaiya, who suffered from a brain tumour, was unsure whether her family too could take care of the award after she was gone. Bhanu Athaiya believed that nobody else could take care of the award like her and therefore it was better to return the honour.

first published:October 17, 2022, 10:54 IST
last updated:October 17, 2022, 10:54 IST