Why Can’t I Romance Shah Rukh Or Hrithik: Neena Gupta Questions Sexism In Bollywood

Known for her powerful screen presence and unconventional choices, actress Neena Gupta has many a times amazed her fans when she broke certain stereotypes. The actress speaks her mind and doesn’t let the critics impact her professional or personal choices in any way. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the 62-year-old actress questioned the prevailing sexism in Bollywood.

During the interview, Neena was asked to throw some light on what she thought about how a male actor shies away from romancing an older female lead even today. The actress responded that if Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan could romance a female actor half their age on the big screen then why can’t she star opposite such actors.

“…meri badi iccha hai ke woh daur aa jaye jahan main Hrithik Roshan ke against kaam karu. Against nahi opposite. But why can’t I be opposite Shah Rukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan?” Neena asked while pointing to the current trend of sexism in Bollywood. “I’m not saying Ranbir Kapoor, Main itni bi bewakoof nahi hu. Lekin, they work with actresses who are like 20-25 years younger than them as heroines.”

However, when she was asked why she can’t romance Ranbir, the actress laughingly replied she can, but Indians will take time to adjust to these changes. Further emphasising on her point, the 62-year-old said the Hollywood industry doesn’t discriminate on this aspect and has more gender equality than the Indian film industry.

Neena has been around the film and TV industry for long but has gotten her due credit only recently with her roles in films like ‘Badhaai Ho’ and ‘Panga’. She is currently basking in the success of her autobiography ‘Sach Kahu Toh’ that reveals many secrets of her life. Neena will be next seen in thriller drama ‘Dial 100’ alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar.

