Why Captain Marvel is Crucial for Avengers Endgame and How She Can Bring X-Men in Future Films

Captain Marvel has debuted as the first female-led superhero film of Marvel and is expected to change the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe(MCU) in so many ways.Projected as the strongest superhero in MCU, she is touted as the secret weapon against the Mad Titan, Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. At no time, Captain Marvel was a character which got much attention outside comics until it was teased in the post-credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War. All the attention was shifted to her after Nick Fury sends her a message when Thanos wipes half of the universe’ population with a snap.However, this was not the first time when the Avengers faced a fateful mission. In Ragnarok, Age of Ultron and Doctor Strange, the Avengers were on the verge of losing the battle but never did then Fury called Captain Marvel. Possibly because somehow the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes did win their battles.In Infinity War when the Avengers became half in number and half the universe was killed, Fury had no other option but to bring his trump card, Carol Danvers. Probably because, Captain Marvel has always been out on space missions and therefore she has a knowledge of the extraterrestrial species, their powers and their weaknesses. Travelling through galaxies and planets and having powers like surviving in the vacuum of space gives her an upper hand at the Avengers. A crucial mix of powers and knowledge make her an important asset for the Avengers: Endgame.But, she’s much more than just being a female superhero in MCU.Set in the ‘90s, Captain Marvel takes us to a time when Avengers did not exist, yet, the Earth faced alien invasions and had its own measures to fight them back.She starts a new phase in MCU and she may connect the scattered multiverses in the franchise like Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four. It is believable because Marvel Studios has acquired the rights of X-Men and Fantastic Four which were with Fox until Disney’s acquired them. If we go by the comics, there are several instances when Captain Marvel meets different characters from the X-Men and Fantastic Four who play a major role in her life.The film also brings us more diversity. Marvel took its first step in the direction by bringing in Black Panther helmed majorly by people of colour, Captain Marvel is its step towards gender diversification, ensuring that more women will be brought to the center stage from hereon.