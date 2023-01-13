Why Chiranjeevi And Ravi Teja-Starrer Waltair Veerayya Is a Must-watch

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya was released in theatres today, on January 13. Bobby, who is best known for directing movies like Pawan Kalyan’s Sardar Gabbar Singh and the Jr NTR-starrer Jai Lava Kusa, is the director of Waltair Veeraya. Shruti Haasan is the female lead in the film, and it’s her first time working with Chiranjeevi.

The film’s action-packed trailer generated hype among Chiranjeevi fans. Waltair Veerayya’s songs have been dominating the charts too. The song, Sridevi Chiranjeevi, which featured Shruti dressed in saree amid snow-covered mountains, became a huge hit. Let’s look at some of the other highlights of the movie.

The fact that Chiranjeevi, a legend in Telugu film, stars in the film is a big reason to watch the film. After a very long time, the actor will appear in a full-fledged masala commercial entertainer. This reminds us of the movies Chiranjeevi made in the 1990s and 2000s, when he was Tollywood’s biggest star. The megastar claimed in a media interview that he always gives his audience what they want, and that they had been longing to see Chiranjeevi in a mainstream movie.

In this movie, Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja square off for the first time. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is a well-known Telugu actor, who gave a hit film, Dhamaka, last year. He plays ACP Vikram Sagar, a police officer, in the film. He supposedly has a 40 minute screen time in the movie.

Many projects had to be put on hold when the pandemic hit in 2020, and some filmmakers were required to take a break. Something similar happened with Bobby. The last movie he directed was out in 2019, which didn’t do well. He didn’t sign any further projects until 2021. Bobby is back in action with this film, which has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

