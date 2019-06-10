Take the pledge to vote

Revealed! Why Chris Evans' Captain America Did not Die in Avengers Endgame

At the end of Avengers Endgame, Captain America goes back in time and lives out a happy life with his love Peggy Carter, before showing up again in the present as an old man.

Updated:June 10, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
Revealed! Why Chris Evans' Captain America Did not Die in Avengers Endgame
Image courtesy: Twitter
In Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark aka Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr, and Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) sacrificed themselves in Avengers' fight against Thanos so their team members could win.

Though Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans had long speculated that Iron Man would fall in Avengers: Endgame, the loss of Black Widow, who sacrificed herself in exchange for the Soul Stone, came as a shock to many. The two deaths left many Marvelmaniacs in tears.

But some were pleasantly surprised to find that Captain America/Steve Rogers survives the whole movie despite strong speculations that Chris Evans' popular character would die while saving the fellow Avengers.

Now in an interview with Empire, film's co-director Joe Russo has revealed that it was a deliberate move because killing three main characters would have been too much in an already emotional ending.

"Once you kill a beloved character like (Tony), you've got to have hope at the end of the movie in some regard, and the only person to give you that hope is the other co-lead. Had we killed both the leads, I feel like people would have been walking out into traffic after the film. The intention is not to destroy people, it's to hopefully tell a complex and dimensionalised story in a way, that makes them feel a varied range of emotion," Joe said.

Cap still gets an emotional ending, just one that produces happy tears as opposed to sad ones. He goes back in time and lives out a happy life with his love Peggy Carter, before showing up again in the present as an old man.

Talking about playing the iconic character for over a decade, Evans earlier said, "It felt like graduating high school or college, you know. For the last month of filming I was letting myself go to work every day and be a little overwhelmed and a little nostalgic and grateful. By the last day, I was bawling. I cry pretty easy, but I was definitely bawling."

