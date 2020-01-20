Why Danny Boyle Stepped Away from No Time To Die

Filmmaker Danny Boyle is a name that always excites and entertains cinegoers. Considering this fact, there was a lot of disappointment and dismay when it was revealed that Boyle would be stepping down as director from the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die.

No Time To Die soon found its director in Cary Joji Fukunaga, who film producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson had their eyes on for some time. While the two only stated "creative differences" to be the cause of the film's separation from Boyle, they recently opened up on what really happened before he exited from No Time To Die.

In a conversation with Variety, Broccoli stated that despite the respect and admiration between them, the producers and Boyle had two very different directions in mind for No Time To Die.

"It was hard on both sides because we had mutual respect and admiration, but better to know before you embark on a project. We worked together well for a number of months, but there came a point when we were discussing the kind of film that we wanted to make, and we both came to the conclusion we were not aligned. Movies are very hard to make when you’re all on the same page. When you’re not, it’s basically impossible; We recognized that, and in a respectful way we realized that it wasn’t going to work out."

Danny Boyle also discussed the differences while speaking to Empire magazine. He was reportedly writing the film with co-writer John Hodge. The two writers jumped ship when their idea of the film diverged from that of Broccoli and Wilson.

"We were working very, very well, but they didn’t want to go down that route with us. So we decided to part company, and it would be unfair to say what it was because I don’t know what Cary is going to do. I got a very nice message from him and I gave him my best wishes. It is just a great shame."

Fukunaga talked about his excitement working on No Time To Die. He stated that traveling the world while working with some of the U.K.'s finest actors was a real adventure.

No Time To Die is set to hit theaters on April 10.

