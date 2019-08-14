Why Did Akshaye Khanna Suggest an Early Lunch Break for Richa Chadha on Section 375 Sets?

Actress Richa Chadha, who is gearing up for the release of Section 375, has said that she was so carried away essaying her character on the set of the film that she broke down. Director Ajay Bahl and co-star Akshaye Khanna suggested an early lunch break for her to come to terms with her emotions.

The film is based on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. Richa plays a public prosecutor fighting to get justice for her client who claims she has been raped by a filmmaker (Rahul Bhatt), being defended by a lawyer played by Akshaye, who accuses the victim of misusing Section 375 to falsely implicate his client. The film also explores the theme of whether a lawyer should defend a criminal or listen to his conscience.

Richa was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of the film along with co-actors Akshaye Khanna, Rahul Bhatt, Meera Chopra, director Ajay Bahl, and producer Kumar Mangat Pathak on Tuesday in Mumbai, when she talked about the incident.

"I feel good scripts are few and far in between, so when you get a good script you feel tempted to be a part of that film. I deeply admire everyone who has worked with me in this film. Earlier, I have played characters which were abusive and intense, but this is first time I felt that I am playing a normal character who is a lawyer, so I was excited about it," Richa said.

The actress added that every girl can relate to the story of Section 375. "We have all experienced harassment, so I felt deeply about the issue. On the set, I broke down emotionally while reciting my dialogues, but then Ajay (Bahl) and Akshaye (Khanna) told me to take an early lunch break so that I could control my feelings. It was a very challenging role but I believed in the story. So, I hope that audience will also appreciate our effort after film's release," she said.

The Masaan actress said that a rape victim shouldn't be looked down upon in society. "We live in a male-dominated society. I haven't come across a case where a woman has raped a man, so, it's a social arrangement not just in India but all over the world. People always blame the girl when such an instance happens. I feel we have to change our attitude towards the crime, which carries so much social stigma. We have to blame the culprit, and the day we change our attitude will be the day we will not feel the need to blur a rape victim's face," she pointed out.

The courtroom drama is scheduled to be theatrically released in India on September 13.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.