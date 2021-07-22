Why Did Emily Blunt Ghost Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson?

It is no secret that Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson has the image of a charming family man who respects women and can win them over with his swoon worthy appeal. However, it may come as a surprise that Johnson’s attempts at alluring his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt did not succeed initially.

In a recent interview it was revealed that for his upcoming Disney movie, Johnson had to ensure that he gets Blunt to star next to him, even when the British actress seemed quite apprehensive about taking the role. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson said that when he got to know that Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra was planning to fly to New York to hand deliver a script directly to Blunt, he wanted to send him along with the video as a kind of extra push. Johnson told the publication that he must have shot the video about five or six times because he had not communicated with Blunt directly and was quite flustered. The former WWE wrestler said that even though he had not met her, he wanted to let Blunt know through the video just how important she was to the movie and how he only wanted her in this movie. However, Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter that he actually never heard from Blunt again and she did not respond at all. “Just ghosted me,” said Johnson.

In response to Johnson’s story, Blunt said she thought the video was “sweet” but she was not aware that her colleague was going to be so “sensitive.” However, the actress was finally persuaded by filmmaker Collet-Serra’s pitch that presented the film as reminiscent of the Indiana Jones films and romantic adventure movies of the eighties.

Jungle Cruise, a fantastical family-oriented film, will be released on Disney+ streaming platform on July 30.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here