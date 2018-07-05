GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Why Did Janhvi Kapoor Delete Her Pictures From Instagram? The Actor Finally Answers

Janhvi revealed the reason as to why she had to delete all the pictures from her Instagram account before making it public.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2018, 11:11 AM IST
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/ Yogen Shah)
Much before the release of Dhadak, the debut actress Janhvi Kapoor has been doing rounds on the internet pertaining to her splendid fashion trends. The 21-year-old has had innumerable fan clubs and fan pages drooling over her personality and sharing picture and videos of her. However, her own Instagram profile was a private affair until a few months ago.

Janhvi and her Dhadak co-star, Ishaan Khatter have been featured on this month's cover of Harper's Bazaar magazine, and have undoubtedly left their fans mesmerized. In an interview with the magazine, Janhvi revealed the reason as to why she had to delete all the pictures from her Instagram account before making it public.

She said, "As for my Instagram, I used to have a private profile and then I was told I need to open it up, so I deleted everything to start from the beginning." Janhvi currently has 1.9 million followers on her verified Instagram handle.

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter is Shahid Kapoor's brother and is the son of veteran actress Nilima Azim.

Both the actors are putting their heart and soul into promoting their debut film, Dhadak. They are moving from one city to another for the same.

Dhadak, is the Hindi re-creation of the blockbuster Marathi film, Sairat, which spun around the story of two people belonging to different castes, who fall in love with each other. Dhadak is directed by Badrinath Ki Dulhaniyaa director, Shashank Khaitan, and is produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

 

