The Bizarre Reason Why Shraddha Kapoor Wiped Out All of Her Instagram Photos & Videos

What happened to Shradda Kapoor's Instagram account?The actress appears to have deleted all of her posts from the photo-video sharing app— everything from her profile picture to her gorgeous photos from different occasions. While it’s unclear why Shraddha wiped out all of her pictures and videos, going off her latest posts, it looks like the actress is up to something to promote her upcoming movie Stree.On Sunday, she posted a series of pictures, which read, “MARD KO DARD HOGA,” the punchline of her upcoming horror comedy.Image courtesy: Screengrab of Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram accountIn fact, not just Instagram, Shraddha has also removed the display picture of her Twitter account.Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree will see Shraddha opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on an urban legend set in a small village named Chanderi in Bhopal.