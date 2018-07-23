GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

The Bizarre Reason Why Shraddha Kapoor Wiped Out All of Her Instagram Photos & Videos

Shraddha Kapoor appears to have deleted all of her photos and videos from her Instagram account.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2018, 3:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Bizarre Reason Why Shraddha Kapoor Wiped Out All of Her Instagram Photos & Videos
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
What happened to Shradda Kapoor's Instagram account?

The actress appears to have deleted all of her posts from the photo-video sharing app— everything from her profile picture to her gorgeous photos from different occasions. While it’s unclear why Shraddha wiped out all of her pictures and videos, going off her latest posts, it looks like the actress is up to something to promote her upcoming movie Stree.

On Sunday, she posted a series of pictures, which read, “MARD KO DARD HOGA,” the punchline of her upcoming horror comedy.


Image courtesy: Screengrab of Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram account

In fact, not just Instagram, Shraddha has also removed the display picture of her Twitter account.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree will see Shraddha opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on an urban legend set in a small village named Chanderi in Bhopal.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...