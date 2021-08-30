Why Did Sonam Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Meet? The Director Clarifies

Sanjay Leela Bhansali never stops being on the front page of Bollywood news – be it with his next film announcements or the next star he wants to cast. He is the powerhouse of the Indian film industry and clearly a favourite of the masses. And that’s exactly why when Sonam Kapoor was spotted visiting Bhansali’s office, it did not take much time for the rumour mills to start churning out gossip. Sonam is currently in Mumbai for her sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding to Karan Boolani. Post the wedding festivities, the actress took out some time to visit Bhansali’s office and got clicked by the paparazzi. This led to speculations that Sonam might be on her way to collaborate for the second time with the ace director.

Sonam made her debut in Bollywood with Bhansali’s 2007 romantic drama Saawariya. Even though the film failed to perform at the box-office, it is remembered for launching both Sonam and Ranbir Kapoor.

In an interview with Indian Express, Sonam shared her experience of being an actress on the sets of the Bhansali film. She said that the director always saw the natural acting that she brought to the screen and urged her to take it up. Looking back, Sonam said that she is thankful for the way things worked out. Prior to Saawariya, Sonam worked on the sets of Bhansali’s film Black as an assistant director.

Coming back to the speculations, a source close to the industry told Spotboye that Bhansali and Sonam met for a friendly chat and nothing is brewing as of now. The director was tad angry at the rumours and clarified to Bollywood Hungama that meeting someone doesn’t mean that they need to professionally collaborate. It was a social meet since they go back a long way.

As of now, Bhansali’s much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi is set for release. It stars Alia Bhatt in the main role.

