Why Did We Decide to Watch These Seven Films in 2019?

The Hindi film industry, in its pursuit to find a hit formula, keeps churning out average to bad films every year, and this year was no different. We witnessed films that were totally out of the sync with the current trends. We also watched the ones where actors wore expressions as if they want it to finish more than the audiences.

So, here’s the list of 2019’s dullest films that made us regret buying tickets:

Housefull 4: From three pigeons named Neil, Nitin and Mukesh to misplaced moral science lectures, Housefull 4 didn’t have a clue what it wanted to be. It was crass, rudderless and full of misogyny. However, what hurt the most was the idea that we were expected to laugh on dialogues like “Main abla hoon tabla nahin” and “Ye Katappa toh ek hi cut me pappa ban gaya.”

Marjaavaan: The makers seemed impressed with Amitabh Bachchan’s angry films except Sidharth Malhotra is no Bachchan. It’s difficult to understand why somebody with a seemingly decent budget, would tread the same old path. And on top of that there was an Amitabh Bachchan lookalike with ripped body imitating Bob Christo. Those who survived this one should have be given gallantry awards.

Student of the Year 2: What appeared like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar on steroids in the beginning turned out to be simply on steroids! It could easily pass on as a sequel to Style and Excuse Me, or maybe they were better films. I am yet to figure out who was cheating on whom and why? The only good thing about the film was Shah Rukh Khan. Wait, he wasn’t there. That’s exactly how random SOTY 2 was.

Kalank: This one was so colourful that the print of my shirt changed by the time I got out of the hall. I was bleeding with emotions. The romance between Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt was so cold that I froze ice cream for my entire family while sitting there. On top of everything, there was this song, “Kalank nahi ishq hai yeh!”

Khandaani Shafakhana: I loved Amritsar before this film. But that’s the least of my issues. Was the dullness of the setting not enough that we were subjected to Badshah's acting too? Our films should definitely talk about sexual health but what about the audience’s mental health?

Milan Talkies: I thought Tigmanshu Dhulia couldn’t go beyond Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 but then he directed Milan Talkies. This one walked on the razor’s edge and got completely injured in the process.

The Accidental Prime Minister: In the film, the scion of a big political party, warns his mother of consequences if she doesn’t get her act together in two weeks. Had she gotten the work done, we wouldn’t have needed to watch this film. It’s totally her fault if not Nehru’s.

