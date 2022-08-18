Why Diksha Vakani Aka Dayaben May Never Return to Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, India’s longest running TV serial, has been entertaining the audience for 14 years now. With a huge fanbase that includes people of all age groups, every character on the show became famous and part of popular culture. However, one of the key characters that was instrumental in the show’s phenomenal success over the years, Dayaben has been missing from the show for the last couple of years. This is because actress Disha Vakani, who immortalised the character with her performance and comic skills, made an exit from the show post marriage.

Time and again reports of the makers trying to bring her back have surfaced but the actress has stuck to her decision. However, sources now say that it is because of her husband Mayur Pandya that Disha left the show and has not made a comeback.

Disha took a hiatus from Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah and her character in 2017 when she gave birth to her daughter Stuti Padia. Soon, rumours about her return began to circulate, and for a while, it was said that after giving birth, she demanded a significant raise in pay and flexible work schedules.

However, recent reports say that it is because her husband Mayur Pandya does not want her to return to the show that she has not come back. According to sources, Mayur has started taking major decisions on Disha’s behalf post marriage. It is also said that in 2019, the makers of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ approached Disha to bring her back to the show. However, even then it was reportedly Mayur who had communicated with the makers on her behalf. Reports also say that the interference of Mayur in Disha’s career had also strained her relation with the makers of the show.

Earlier this year, producer Asit Modi confirmed that Disha will not return to the show and in a conversation with ETimes revealed that auditions were being held to bring in a new actress in the role of Dayaben.

