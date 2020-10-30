Why Do You Overact? Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Pavitra Punia’s Question to Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia did not mince her words during a pre-Bigg Boss interview. Pavitra was asked to reveal the one question she would like to ask a few celebrities. She was at her candid best and gave unfiltered replies.

When she was asked what question she would ask actress Katrina Kaif. Pavitra’s reply was, "Why didn't you learn acting?" Next up, during the interview with Bollywood Hungama, she was asked what she would say to Bigg Boss 13 participant Shenaaz Gill. To this, the television actress replied saying, "Why do you overact?" The next name on the list was actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh to whom she wanted to ask, "How do you sing so beautifully?"

Pavitra is known for her work in shows like Naagin, Baalveer Returns, Sawaare Sabke Sapne. Pavitra has also been seen in soaps and series such as Preeto and Love You Zindagi. She was one of the participants on Splitsvilla Season 3.

Pavitra was in a relationship with former Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra until 2018. However, the relationship ended in an ugly breakup. Paras mentioned that he was asked by Pavitra’s husband to wait for their divorce. Paras was surprised that Pavitra kept that she was married from him but when he confronted, she admitted guilt. On the other hand, Pavitra when asked about Paras’ performance in the reality show she refused to talk about it saying she rather now speak about men who are dependent on women.

Currently, in the house of Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra has admitted to liking fellow-contestant Eijaz Khan. She has been spotted trying to maintain close proximity with the actor inside the house.

Also, she is having a long-going spat with actress Rubina Dilaik. In the latest episode, Pavitra is seen trash talking in a tabadla round opposite Rubina. She said that Rubina is only of the opinion that the show is meant for physical and verbal fights and therefore Rubina should stay in the red zone.