Why Does Ranbir Kapoor Look Sad in All His Pics? Alia Bhatt Tells You The Answer

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most adorable couples, are currently the talk of the town. They are affectionately referred to as RanLia by their fans. After dating for five years, the couple got married on April 14 this year at their Bandra residence in Mumbai.

These days Alia has been quite busy promoting Darlings, her latest Netflix movie. Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma are also playing important roles in the movie. She has been attending many promotional events for the movie since the last few days. During a recent interaction while promoting Darlings, Alia was asked a hilarious question to which she had an interesting answer.

In an interview with popular YouTubers Jaby Koay and Achara Kirk, Jaby questioned the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress whether her husband ever smiles at home as he always looks serious in most of his pictures. “He basically has those sunken eyes that make him look serious or sad, but that is just his face,” Alia responded with a laugh. “People comment on how tight I appear with my frown-focused face very frequently, but that’s simply who I am. Just his face there. Though Ranbir is constantly grinning and laughing, you might argue that I am the one who makes him to do so. I make him laugh.”

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia’s next project, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, will be released on September 9. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy are playing pivotal roles in this much anticipated film. Alia will also star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara. Along with Heart Of Stone, a Hollywood film, she also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Karan Johar. Meanwhile, Ranbir has Animal and Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline.

