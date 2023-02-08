Bollywood is a tight-knit industry, and getting an entry here is perhaps even more difficult for actors. Every year there are hosts of newcomers, who make an entry into the industry. But there are very few actors who are lucky enough to make their place and survive in the industry. There are also some actors who, despite having a successful debut, disappear from the big screens for one or the other reason soon enough. One such real-life story is that of model-actress Yukta Mookhey.

Yukta won the title of Femina Miss World in 1999. After three years, she got a chance to work in the Bollywood film industry. In her debut film Pyaasa (2002), Yukta was seen opposite Aftab Shivdasani. The actress became popular from her very first film, but the journey after this was nothing special for her career. Some of her movies are Memsahab (2008), Swayamsiddha (2010) and Good Newwz (2019).

Yukta had a short film career, as she could not find a firm footing in Bollywood. She also worked in Bhojpuri and Oriya films, but couldn’t bag any hit films in those industries too. She suddenly disappeared from the screen.

The actress has faced a lot of ups and downs in her personal life too. In 2008, Yukta married a New York-based businessman, Prince Tuli. The marriage took place on November 2, in a traditional Sikh ceremony. Prince and Yukta’s grand wedding also made a lot of headlines. Shortly after the marriage, both of them had a son. But their marriage didn’t last for long; and in the year 2013, Yukta broke the relationship with her husband.

According to the reports, the actress lodged an FIR against her husband, in which Yukta alleged that her husband used to torture her for dowry and beat her. She had made serious allegations against him for sexual harassment. Yukta also accused her in-laws of subjecting her to domestic violence. After these incidents, the actress was in a bad condition. Finally, in 2014, the couple got divorced.

Yukta did try to make a comeback in Bollywood. In the year 2019, she was cast in a side role for Akshay Kumar’s film Good Newwz.

