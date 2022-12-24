Why GP Muthu Felt Insulted at Nayanthara-starrer Connect’s Premiere

Nayanthara-starrer Connect finally hit the cinemas on Friday, December 22, and is touted to open big at the box office. The premiere show of the film was arranged in Chennai on December 20 and several celebrities attended the special screening. The content creator and Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 GP Muthu was also invited to the show, however, he has alleged that he received ill treatment from Connect’s team during the event.

The Times of India reported that according to GP Muthu, the team informed him that Nayanthara wishes to meet him at the screening and he will be seated along with the actress in the VIP row. When GP Muthu tried to enter the VIP row, he was denied entry by the bouncers and was asked to sit in the back row.

Later, he stormed out of the theatre. In the press statement, GP Muthu expressed his disappointment and stated that he watched the film sitting in the back row and felt insulted by the team’s approach as they couldn’t keep their word.

At the Connect premiere night, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were all smiles as they greeted fans, friends from the industry and media representatives. The lady superstar looked gorgeous in a mauve turtleneck top and a floral skirt.

The horror thriller helmed by Ashwin Saravanan has made the film as a single stretch 99-minute film. But the film’s theatrical version will have an interval at the 59th minute since the distributors demanded the makers to have an interval for the film’s smooth release.

In the film, Nayanthara plays the central character Susan, this is her second collaboration with director Ashwin Saravanan following the 2015 film Maya. Along with her, Anupam Kher, Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, and Haniya Nafisa will also be seen playing crucial roles in the film. It has been backed by Vignesh Shivan, under his home banner Rowdy Pictures.

Read all the Latest Movies News here