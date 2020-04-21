'Why I was so Ugly': Kim Sharma's Reaction to Throwback Photos from Mohabbatein Sets

Shah Rukh Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Mohabbatein released in 2000 to huge success. The film also starred a bunch of new actors - Preeti Jhangiani, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj and Shamita Shetty.

Recently, Preeti went into throwback mode, making a trip down memory lane and dug out two pictures from the sets of the Aditya Chopra-directed film. In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen posing with late filmmaker Yash Chopra (who produced the film) and co-star Kim, as well as their mothers in Switzerland.

The second one is a photo of Preeti and Kim in costumes from the film. Not just the pictures but Kim Sharma's comment on Preeti's post also grabbed our attention. Preeti posted the pictures with the caption, "Major throwback from the sets of Mohabbatein with the iconic Yash Chopra and all the Mamas!"

Within an hour, Kim Sharma commented, "Why I was so ugly." Fans of the film were quick to assure her that she looked beautiful in the film. One follower commented, "You were the cutest in the movie," while another said, "You look amazing."

An overwhelmed Kim responded, "You guys are the best! Made my day." Take a look at the photos here:

Preeti featured opposite Jimmy Sheirgill while Kim starred opposite Jugal Hansraj in Mohabbatein. Shamita Shetty was cast opposite Uday Chopra. The film also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles.

