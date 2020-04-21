MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Why I was so Ugly': Kim Sharma's Reaction to Throwback Photos from Mohabbatein Sets

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Preeti Jhangiani posted two old photos from the sets of the 2000 hit Mohabbatein, and co-star Kim Sharma seemed to hate how she looked back then.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 6:42 PM IST
Share this:

Shah Rukh Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Mohabbatein released in 2000 to huge success. The film also starred a bunch of new actors - Preeti Jhangiani, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj and Shamita Shetty.

Recently, Preeti went into throwback mode, making a trip down memory lane and dug out two pictures from the sets of the Aditya Chopra-directed film. In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen posing with late filmmaker Yash Chopra (who produced the film) and co-star Kim, as well as their mothers in Switzerland.

The second one is a photo of Preeti and Kim in costumes from the film. Not just the pictures but Kim Sharma's comment on Preeti's post also grabbed our attention. Preeti posted the pictures with the caption, "Major throwback from the sets of Mohabbatein with the iconic Yash Chopra and all the Mamas!"

Within an hour, Kim Sharma commented, "Why I was so ugly." Fans of the film were quick to assure her that she looked beautiful in the film. One follower commented, "You were the cutest in the movie," while another said, "You look amazing."

An overwhelmed Kim responded, "You guys are the best! Made my day." Take a look at the photos here:

Preeti featured opposite Jimmy Sheirgill while Kim starred opposite Jugal Hansraj in Mohabbatein. Shamita Shetty was cast opposite Uday Chopra. The film also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,122

    +867*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,985

    +1,329*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,260

    +418*  

  • Total DEATHS

    603

    +44*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,668,416

    +51,203*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,499,723

    +83,588*

  • Cured/Discharged

    659,589

    +26,606*  

  • Total DEATHS

    171,718

    +5,779*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres