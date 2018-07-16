Why is Bollywood Focusing on Biopics About People Still Alive?

If there is one thing Bollywood loves it's true stories. Given the interest that biopics generate, it makes sense that the year 2018 witnesses several films based on true stories. From sports personalities to politicians and other real life heroes, directors are keen on making movies that are inspired by true stories and based on real people who are still alive. While Diljit Dosnajh-starrer Soorma which released last week revolves around the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh, there are several hyped biopics - based on the lives of Abhinav Bindra, Saina Nehwal, Anand Kumar, Mithali Raj, PV Sindhu - that fans can look forward to.But we tell you why Bollywood has started focusing on biopics about people still alive?Directors rely on fresh and relevant stories. Fresh stories - whether it about Sandeep Singh, Abhinav Bindra, Saina Nehwal - not only attract new viewers, but also promise better satisfaction. This is why both mainstream and independent filmmakers are leaving no stone unturned to explore different and real stories. And the success of such releases goes to Bollywood audiences who are lapping up relevant and fresh content-driven cinema in a big way.Whether it is Saina Nehwal, Mithali Raj, Abhinav Bindra or PV Sindhu – the national sports icons worked laboriously and consistently to allow their fans to take pride and joy in their sporting exploits in the recent past. Their achievements have been so huge that their names evoke a certain set of images in our minds. Hence, it is obvious for the viewers to be interested in knowing more about their stories, where they came from, and how they created things that remain special to us.Whether you want a biopic to be a spot-on portrayal or be strong enough to spark emotions, biopics work well only if they remain undefeated. And the trick to achieve this is to delve deeper into those aspects that the viewers aren’t aware of. For instance, Soorma will highlight Sandeep’s comeback to international hockey in 2008 to winning Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2009 and propelling India to London Olympics in 2012. But it also shows how the celebrated hockey player was injured by a gunshot, fired accidentally in 2006. Whether it is joy, pain, struggle or perseverance, the filmmaker have to put forth the life that the icons lived beyond the headlines and those facets that we aren’t aware of.Another reason for the directors to prefer young champions over those who are faded and fabled and forgotten is viewers’ growing interest in real-life heroes who continue to impact popular culture into which the movies about them submerge. Since the fans are happy to get every update on their stars; through social media, it is a logical step for the filmmakers to delve deeper into their lives via biopics.