Why is it So Difficult to Accept Sushant Singh Rajput May Have Been Depressed, Asks Swara Bhasker

Film actor Swara Bhasker says that ‘it’s sickening’ to see ‘conspiracy theories’ around the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

She was responding to the Naseeruddin Shah interview in which he said that “Every person who has any little frustration in his mind, in his heart, about the commercial industry, has been vomiting it out to the press. It is absolutely disgusting.”

Now, in an interview with India Today, Swara has said, “I absolutely agree with Naseer Sir. In fact, I have been saying this from many days. You can see it on my social media that it’s absolutely sickening to see how social media and many media houses have started their conspiracy theories and have been fanning lies to the public.”

She also talked about the society’s views towards the death case. She said, “Why is it so difficult for people to accept that he may have been depressed. I read an article where someone said that he didn't look depressed, what theory is that? How can someone ‘look’ it?”

Meanwhile, in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Supreme Court has ordered a CBI probe into the matter. The court has also asked the Maharashtra government to assist the investigation.