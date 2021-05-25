Why is YouTube Slowly Becoming Film and TV Stars' New Favourite Platform?

Over the years, more and more common people have become legit stars essentially from the comfort of their homes through their YouTube channels. While some of the names may be obvious to YouTube connoisseurs like Bhuvan Bam, CarryMinati, Prajakta Kohli and Ashish Chanchalani, there are just as many relative unknowns, who are gaining massive popularity by producing unique and entertaining content on their channels. So much so that big movie and TV stars are beginning to take notice of the platform as a serious lucrative opportunity.

The last few years, in particular, have witnessed a huge number of celebrities launching their own YouTube channels to let fans in on their most personal life moments; create videos that cover a range of topics from interesting anecdotes to surprising side hobbies; share behind-the-scenes looks at their day-to-day shenanigans, and to obviously promote brand-sponsored products to rake in some quick money.

Despite being some of the most sought-after names in the entertainment industry, A-listers such as Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Disha Patani, Hina Khan, and Dipika Kakar among others are now turning themselves into prominent YouTubers. Some of these celebs produce regular, sometimes even daily, online content for their YouTube subscribers. While more often than not a majority of these videos include promotional stuff, they all undoubtedly carry the signature and distinct charm of these celebs.

Earlier this year, Tiger Shroff made his debut on YouTube with the release of his second single Casanova. From his energetic and quirky dance style to mesmerizing vocals, Tiger’s diverse talents continue to be a treat for his fans on his YouTube channel. Actress Madhuri Dixit began her YouTube channel in 2019 and currently has more than 9 lakh subscribers on her channel, where she regularly shares videos on her makeup, hair, and skincare routines and often hosts her husband Dr. Shriram Nene to give a glimpse into their cute camaraderie.

Another popular film star Disha Patani enjoys a huge fan following on YouTube. A few months back, the actress had released a dance cover of ‘Mere Naseeb Mein’ on her channel, which received immense love from her subscribers. At a time when filming of several movies and TV serials are almost at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebs are making the most of this opportunity to flex their creative muscle, producing their own content for the social site.

During the lockdown last year, actor Kartik Aaryan launched his talk show ‘Koki Poochega’ on his YouTube channel wherein he did a series of interviews with Covid-19 warriors including IAS officer Nooh Bava and journalist Barkha Dutt. His other video featuring a monologue about the importance of social distancing in fighting the coronavirus pandemic became a hit on social media. Interestingly, the actor had himself penned the monologue for the video. Though he’s been less consistent lately.

TV star Hina Khan has taken to the platform to share sneak-peek into her professional life and intense workout sessions. The actress also uses her channel to promote several beauty and lifestyle brands. Erica Fernandes has been known to provide helpful and informative beauty and wellness tips as well as fulfill vlogger video non-negotiables, including a look at what’s in her bag. Dipika Kakar has been known to be incredibly transparent on her channel. A quick glance at the comments section of her YouTube videos will show you how much she is loved for staying true to herself on the online video platform. Dipika’s videos are not heavily edited neither do they include any fancy set up but the actress’ subscribers like the fact that they are extremely real and relatable. No wonder, the actress scored more than two million subscribers even before completing a year on YouTube. She mostly shares videos of her mouth-watering DIY recipes and family outings on her channel.

Following in the footsteps of his wife, TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim too launched his very own channel under the handle Shoaib Ibrahim Official. Just like Dipika, Shoaib too regularly posts videos on his channel, offering an insight into their simple lives. Shoaib, who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, has earned a separate fan base through his growing popularity on YouTube. The couple has nearly 35 lakh subscribers combinedly. Soon after winning season 13 of Bigg Boss, actor Sidharth Shukla also started his YouTube channel to give a glimpse into his professional life. The actor’s channel offers a bunch of behind-the-scenes clips from his recently released music videos. On the other, actress Anushka Sen’s YouTube output is filled with brand promotions. She is mostly seen endorsing beauty or food products on her channel.

Well, not every film and TV celebrity has what it takes to be a YouTube superstar but there’s a handful of actors who have definitely managed to impress people with their wide-appealing personalities on the online video platform.

