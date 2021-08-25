Why Jackie Shroff's Daughter Krishna Shroff Rejected Film Offers

Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff is a well known today as she remains active on social media. The star kid has become extremely popular especially over the last one year. Her social media updates, gym stints with brother and actor Tiger Shroff and cute exchanges with Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend, actress Disha Patani, have all brought Krishna closer to her fans. However, she has consistently maintained distance from the world of cinema. Krishna has often expressed that she is not keen on becoming a Bollywood actor.

During a recent interview with Bollywood Life, the fitness enthusiast revealed that she rejected many film offers. Her reason? She felt strongly from the beginning that it is not something she wants to delve into. She told the portal that she rather do something that ignites the spark within her. “Fitness for example, gives me that adrenaline rush that I want and crave for and that (films) just has never really been something that I felt like I wanted to do,”elaborated Krishna. So how does she feel after watching a film that she put down. To this Krishna said that she is very stubborn like that and doesn’t change once she has made up her mind about something.

Not long ago, Krishna admitted that Bollywood didn’t seem like a place for her. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Krishna made it clear that she may give it a try when she is old and bored. “Right now, I have many things I feel passionate and excited about. I love to explore and do different things. Seeing my brother doing the same, delving into the world of music and exploring his passion, is inspiring. So, Bollywood is not even on my radar,” she was quoted as saying.

Last month, the 28-year-old featured in the music video of a Punjabi track titled Kinni Kinni Vaari. The single, sung by Raashi Sood, also starred Jannat Zubair, Nagma, Jamie Lever, Raj Shoker and Tanvi. At the time of its release, Krishna seemed excited about her first on-screen appearance. However, she said she would definitely not want to be a part of the Hindi film industry. She told indianexpress.com, “For me, it is so important to consistently do something that I feel truly passionate about. There is so much more to do. People need to start looking a little beyond (Bollywood).”

