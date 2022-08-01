Why Jai Jai Swami Samarth Fame Vijaya Babar's T-shirt Message is Viral

Marathi actress Vijaya Babar, who plays the role of Chanda in the popular TV show Jai Jai Swami Samarth on Colors Marathi, has hit the headlines for her latest Instagram post. The actress recently posted a series of photos featuring herself. And, what attracted the netizens’ attention was her t-shirt, which has the fun slogan ‘Bored’ on it in Marathi.

Sharing this photo, Vijaya wrote in the caption, “Sometimes I get bored with housework.” Her amazing captions and fun t-shirt are well-liked by the audience.

Vijay’s post has garnered many comments from her fans and followers.



“Chanda Rani, I never get tired of seeing your post, perfect t-shirt for you, reduce your travel than”, one comment read. While another said, “….. Best caption ever !!!!”

Speaking of the actress, Jai Jai Swami Samarth marks the debut of Vijaya Babar in the Marathi entertainment industry. Vijaya is an ardent social media user. She knows how to keep fans on tea with her posts. She stays connected with her fans and followers through social media.

Jai Jai Swami Samarth won the hearts of many in a short period. The actors are also loved by the audience.

Vijaya Babar is always in discussion for her role as Chanda. It has also helped her attain fame among the Marathi masses.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Vijaya started her career in modelling and later participated in the Miss Mumbai beauty pageant competition show where she was awarded the title of Best Smile.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here