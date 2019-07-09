Why Jon Snow Had to Kill Daenerys Targaryen, Wonders Neha Dhupia in This Viral Pic
'Game of Thrones' may have ended two months ago but some fans are still not able to stomach the fact that Jon Snow killed Daenerys Targaryen. And, actress Neha Dhupia is one of them.
Image courtesy: Instagram
HBO hit show Game of Thrones ended in May after nine years with season 8. The final episode, named The Iron Throne, had a mixed reaction from fans, especially over Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) end coming at the hands of her lover Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington.
About 40 minutes into the final episode of the Game of Thrones, Jon stabs Daenerys through the heart, leaving fans in utter shock and grief. The show may have ended two months ago but some fans are still not able to stomach the fact that "the loyal" Jon killed his love interest, who also happened to be his queen. And, actress Neha Dhupia is one of them.
Neha, who currently hosts BFFs With Vogue, shared a post, in which she said that while everyone is busy out there posting pictures from their summer vacation, she still wonders why Jon Snow killed Daenerys. In the post, Neha can be seen sitting idle, busy in her own thought process.
Sharing her picture, Neha wrote: "When everyone's putting out posts of their summer vacation and you are still wondering why Jon had to kill Dany."
When Kit got to know about that scene between Jon and Daenerys in the finale, he himself reacted with shock. In HBO's The Last Watch documentary, one could see him visibly reacting: burying his hands in his hair as the scene was read out, staring at the page blankly. Emilia, for her part, was across the table, nodding, and tearing up.
Kit Harrington’s #JonSnow reaction to killing Dany on #GameOfThrones #TheLastWatch pic.twitter.com/8ZQDaCRTaI— TEE FRANKLIN IS ♿️ ✊🏾🏳️🌈 (@MizTeeFranklin) May 27, 2019
