English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why Kangana Ranaut's Statements are Paradoxical, Michelle Obama's Surprise Appearance at Grammys
It was a busy day in the entertainment world, with the BAFTA and the Grammy Award ceremonies being held and new fan theories spawning in the Avengers universe.
It was a busy day in the entertainment world, with the BAFTA and the Grammy Award ceremonies being held and new fan theories spawning in the Avengers universe.
Loading...
Kangana Ranaut may have benefited a bit from her vitriol against Bollywood celebrities if she’d have given her words some thought. Judging by her previous stand against nepotism in the Hindi film industry, not so long ago, apparently, Kangana is now asking support from the same people she had put down earlier. Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame continues undeterred in its journey at gaining maximum traction in the film business. A latest fan theory suggests that Shuri will help Iron Man in returning back to Earth. Is it too early to celebrate?
Speaking of celebration, Rajnikanth’s daughter Soundarya got married to Vishagan Vanangamudi and the fans got to see the married couple’s exclusive wedding pics today. The 61st Grammy Awards were held at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California and Steven Soderbergh’s latest I-phone film released on Netflix. Made with a meagre budget of $2 million, High Flying Bird is surely packing a strong punch.
Here are the highlights from today's entertainment news.
Kangana Ranaut has been naming and shaming fellow film fraternity members, including Alia Bhatt and Meghna Gulzar, for not reciprocating the support she lent to their films. Her comments seem paradoxical considering her earlier remarks on nepotism ruling the film industry.
Read:This is Why Kangana Ranaut’s Comment on Alia Bhatt is Paradoxical
Rest assured that Avengers: Endgame is going to stay in the news for the better part of this year. New fan theories have emerged that advocate that Shuri will rescue Tony Stark and Nebula to make the Avengers stronger in their stand against Thanos, the mad Titan.
Read:Avengers Endgame: Will This Marvel Character Save Iron Man and Nebula?
Superstar Rajnikanth’s fans may argue otherwise, but the actor did seem human when he danced at his daughter Soundarya’s sangeet ceremony. It is highly likely that the Thalaiva would have shed some tears too, now that his daughter is married to Vishagan Vanangamudi.
Read: Rajnikanth's Daughter Soundarya Marries Vishagan in a Grand Ceremony, See Pics
The 61st Grammy Awards were held at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California. Former US first lady Michelle Obama graced the evening with her presence and spoke about the power of music, along with Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez and others.
Read:Grammy Awards 2019: Crowd Erupts in Cheers As Michelle Obama Makes a Surprise Appearance
The much awaited I-phone film, High Flying Bird, directed by the flag bearer of independent cinema, Steven Soderbergh, has released on Netflix. It is a documentary-style-fiction-film that talks about the capitalist nature of sports and a man’s journey to topple the system that works against his likes.
Read: High Flying Bird Movie Review: Steven Soderbergh Redefines Rules of Mobile Filmmaking
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Speaking of celebration, Rajnikanth’s daughter Soundarya got married to Vishagan Vanangamudi and the fans got to see the married couple’s exclusive wedding pics today. The 61st Grammy Awards were held at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California and Steven Soderbergh’s latest I-phone film released on Netflix. Made with a meagre budget of $2 million, High Flying Bird is surely packing a strong punch.
Here are the highlights from today's entertainment news.
Kangana Ranaut has been naming and shaming fellow film fraternity members, including Alia Bhatt and Meghna Gulzar, for not reciprocating the support she lent to their films. Her comments seem paradoxical considering her earlier remarks on nepotism ruling the film industry.
Read:This is Why Kangana Ranaut’s Comment on Alia Bhatt is Paradoxical
Rest assured that Avengers: Endgame is going to stay in the news for the better part of this year. New fan theories have emerged that advocate that Shuri will rescue Tony Stark and Nebula to make the Avengers stronger in their stand against Thanos, the mad Titan.
Read:Avengers Endgame: Will This Marvel Character Save Iron Man and Nebula?
Superstar Rajnikanth’s fans may argue otherwise, but the actor did seem human when he danced at his daughter Soundarya’s sangeet ceremony. It is highly likely that the Thalaiva would have shed some tears too, now that his daughter is married to Vishagan Vanangamudi.
Read: Rajnikanth's Daughter Soundarya Marries Vishagan in a Grand Ceremony, See Pics
The 61st Grammy Awards were held at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California. Former US first lady Michelle Obama graced the evening with her presence and spoke about the power of music, along with Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez and others.
Read:Grammy Awards 2019: Crowd Erupts in Cheers As Michelle Obama Makes a Surprise Appearance
The much awaited I-phone film, High Flying Bird, directed by the flag bearer of independent cinema, Steven Soderbergh, has released on Netflix. It is a documentary-style-fiction-film that talks about the capitalist nature of sports and a man’s journey to topple the system that works against his likes.
Read: High Flying Bird Movie Review: Steven Soderbergh Redefines Rules of Mobile Filmmaking
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- To Let Movie Review: A Pressing Social Issue Imaginatively Tacked with Singular Focus
- Beyonce, Kim Kardashian Better Watch Out as National Geographic Crosses 100 Million Followers on Instagram
- Sunil Grover to Come Back on The Kapil Sharma Show, Deets Inside
- Fountain of Youth? Study Finds New Anti-ageing Compound in Japanese Plant
- Gully Boy Faces Major Drop As It Inches Closer to Rs 100 Cr Mark, Uri on 'Miraculous Run'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results