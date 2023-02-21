Kapil Sharma brings with him a fresh dose of laughter every time he appears on the screen. Celebrities and famous personalities often grace the show, as the host tickles their funny bones. In one of the latest episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, television presenters — Anjana Om Kashyap, Chitra Tripathi, and Sweta Singh — turned up on the show and spoke about their lives outside work. During the fun interaction, Kapil revealed that after returning home from the show, he does not feel like talking, and goes completely silent, which irritates his wife, Ginni Chatrath.

Speaking to anchor Anjana, the comedian asked her to be honest and share whether she felt like talking after coming back home from work. In reply, the television presenter said, “After leaving the studio I often stay quiet and don’t feel like talking.” Kapil appeared to agree with the anchor. He urged Anjana to explain the same to his wife, who he said failed to understand his perspective.

“Correct nah, you don’t feel like talking after blabbering so much in the show. I would request you to please tell my wife otherwise she always complains and doesn’t understand. Whenever I go back home and I stay quiet, she thinks why am I not talking to her and it’s not that I don’t want to, it’s just I need to be silent for a while,” said Kapil.

Anjana gestures to the camera as if assuring Ginni that Kapil is correct. The three anchors then went on to speak about their professional lives, and how they juggle their work and personal lives.

Kapil Sharma tied the nuptial knot with Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018. They are often seen dropping mushy pictures with each other on social media, engaging in some PDA, or jetting off for an exotic vacation. Kapil was last seen in the music video Alone, alongside Guru Randhawa and Yogita Bihani.

