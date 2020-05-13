Why Kareena Kapoor Khan's Makeup-free Selfies With Her Face Covered In Freckles Are So Inspiring

They say the best make up is no makeup. Many people simply oppose the usage of makeup for various reasons. But again, very few people can actually pull off the ‘no makeup’ look successfully.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one such actress who can pull off anything she wears. And she pulls off the no makeup look with equal ease. Often actresses are criticised for wearing makeup 24×7, however, Kareena's no make up look can make heads turn too.

The actress, on Tuesday, posted a new picture of herself on her Instagram profile and needless to say, her flawless skin and her no-makeup look left fans in awe. In the picture, Kareena can be seen taking a selfie while basking in the sun without an ounce of makeup.

Sharing the selfie, Kareena captioned it in her own style. She wrote: "Because eye-shadow is too mainstream!" Take a look at the actress' post here:

At a time when stars and social media influencers have flooded our timelines with the abundance of makeup tutorials, it can be refreshing to see the Bollywood's A-list actress ditch the makeup and embrace her natural beauty.

Earlier, the actress proudly showed off her zit sans filter on her Instagram, sending out messages of self-love and skin positivity. On Kareena's Instagram, makeup-free selfies with skin covered in blemishes and freckles are always on full display that have been taboo for many actresses who wouldn’t dare post a photo without wearing coverup or a filter.

Check out her more makeup-free selfies here:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which released shortly before the nationwide lockdown was imposed in India. The film also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. Kareena will next be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Lal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role.

