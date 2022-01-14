Why Katrina Kaif Did Not Invite Salman Khan to Her Wedding? Aayush Sharma Reacts 'No Big Deal...'

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9 in an intimate wedding, attended by their family and close friends. While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding were closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Katrina’s frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were among those who attended the wedding. Vicky Kaushal’s brother, Sunny Kaushal’s rumoured girlfriend, actress Sharvari Wagh was also present at the wedding.

However, fans were a little taken aback when Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma confirmed that their family including Salman was not invited to the VicKat wedding. For the unversed, Salman and Katrina had dated for several years. Even after their breakup, they remain cordial and share a very close bond with each other. Katrina is also close to Salman’s family, especially his sisters Arpita and Alvira.

Now in an interview, actor Aayush Sharma has finally broken his silence over the same. He said that the Khan family not being invited to her wedding with Vicky Kaushal was ‘no big deal’. Aayush is married to Salman’s younger sister Arpita Khan.

Aayush told Bollywood Bubble, “For us, Katrina is a very dear friend and all of us wish her all the best. It’s the way she wants to decide her marriage and there is no big deal about it. I think everyone makes a very big deal. It’s her and Vicky’s big day and they need to have a good time, in whatever capacity, that’s about it.”

Aayush added that the family is ‘happy’ that Katrina has found love. “Katrina is always going to be close to us as a family and we are just happy that she is happy. When people find happiness, that is the most beautiful thing we can wish for our family, friends, colleagues, that everybody finds their centre and their happiness,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.