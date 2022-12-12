Why Kerala Film Festival Will Always Be Special For Pampally And Surabhi

The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), where Pampally aka Sandeep Kumar met his life partner during the 2016 edition, will always hold a special place in his heart. They were married during the 27th IFFK.

During IFFK 2016, the filmmaker was seated next to Surabhi at the Tagore theatre when they struck up a casual conversation. This resulted in an acquaintanceship that grew into a good friendship, with movies serving as the common thread that linked them. Pampally, from Kozhikode, was a delegate when he met Surabhi for the first time. Pampally was busy with work, so they didn’t see each other until IFFK 2019. The 43-year-old’s first feature film, Sinjar, was screened at the 2018 IFFK in Jasari. The film was also nominated for a national award for Best Debut Film.

Their friendship grew stronger at the 2019 edition, and it marked the beginning of a relationship not only between them but also between two families. According to reports, Pampally said, “Surabhi used to advise us on my father’s illness. She was an anaesthesia technician at the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram then. Later, both families formed strong bonds, which culminated in a marriage proposal. I can’t say it’s a love marriage. It is a love-cum-arranged marriage.”

On Sunday, after their wedding at the JJ Auditorium in Kallambalam, they arrived at the Tagore theatre as guests of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, wearing IFFK tags. Their marriage began with them watching the Italian film ‘Lord of the Ants.’ Surabhi, who is originally from Navaikulam, is now employed by the Directorate of Health Services. Pampally, on the other hand, is set to announce his first Hollywood film at the IFFK on Tuesday.

