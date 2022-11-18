Why Latest Poster of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda Has Irked Naga Chaitanya Fans

Yashoda, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has become a worldwide success at the box office. Released on November 11, the action-packed movie has reportedly surpassed the Rs 25-crore mark and is still performing well at the box office, according to reports. Trade analysts believe that Yashoda will soon break even and step into the profit zone. Owing to its worldwide success, the makers have released a new poster, cashing in on the blockbuster status of the movie.

The new poster, which is being aired on TV, adds the phrase ‘Thrilling Blockbuster’ to it. However, this poster has caused controversy and is being targeted by fans of the actress’ former husband, actor Naga Chaitanya. The reason for this is that the alphabets N from thrilling and C from blockbuster have been highlighted and are coloured differently from the rest to set them apart. His fans believe that NC is a reference to Naga Chaitanya and are upset about the supposed jibe at the actor.

Samantha’s separation from Naga was a bitter one, and the actress has often taken subtle jibes at her relationship with him. Naga has remained tight-lipped on this. However, a recent report also said that after the actor reached out to Samantha to inquire about her health, the former couple has softened up to each other.

Yashoda is an action thriller, written and directed by Hari-Harish. The film features Samantha in the titular role, and it is her first pan-India project. Apart from her, Yashoda also features Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Murali Shama, Rao Ramesh and Divya Sripada in pivotal roles.

