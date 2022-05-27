Why Mahesh Babu is Being Trolled With Panchayat 2 Memes on Twitter

Mahesh Babu is basking in the success of his latest film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The Parasuram directorial has minted close to Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office and has created a tremendous buzz. The audience loved the sizzling chemistry between Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. Even though Babu’s film has collected a decent amount at the box office, the film has got mixed reviews from critics.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been accused of simplistic snobbery. The film shows a strong and handsome hero solving a systemic issue in virtually no time at all.

Previous films of Mahesh Babu like Srimanthudu and Maharshi have also romanticised the daily grind of village life and oversimplified their issues. Earlier this month, Mahesh Babu also grabbed headlines when he said he wouldn’t work in Hindi films as Bollywood couldn’t afford him.

Recently, Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat 2 was released on Amazon Prime Video to rave reviews. Panchayat Season 2 presents an astute perception of rural life and shows the real problems faced by thousands of Indian villages.

Consequently, netizens are trolling Mahesh Babu and suggesting that he watch Panchayat 2 to get a sense of real rural life.

Phulera village if Mahesh Babu was secretary pic.twitter.com/2FrO5Bk6EX — Sangram Gawade (@sangram__07) May 24, 2022

Twitter user @arcomedys has tweeted a meme, which shows Mahesh Babu bringing roads and infrastructure to every place he visits.

When Mahesh Babu enters a village pic.twitter.com/6mjoJ5rVWC — Savage (@arcomedys) August 4, 2021

A meme has gone viral on Twitter showing Abhishek Tripathi, the Panchayat Secretary in Panchayat 2, attempting to open Mahesh Babu’s eyes to the realities of the Indian villages.

Abhishek tripathi meets Mahesh Babu pic.twitter.com/LbkkHSyAxj — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) May 23, 2022

The audience has loved Panchayat 2 because of its subtle humour and narrative that unfolds at a leisurely pace. Apart from Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat 2 stars Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat revolves around a city boy who gets a job in a remote village in Phulera after his graduation.

