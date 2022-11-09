Why Mahesh Bhatt Always Wanted Alia Bhatt To Have a Daughter

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, one of the favourite couples in Bollywood, have now become the parents of a lovely daughter. The duo is enjoying their parenthood these days. Both the love birds have been waiting for this special moment for a long time.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are very happy with the new journey of their lives. Along with them, both of their families are also very happy with the baby girl’s arrival. According to reports, Alia’s brother Rahul said that his father Mahesh Bhatt always wanted Alia to have a daughter. In a special conversation with the Bombay Times, Rahul said that his father was very happy to see Alia’s daughter, and it reminded him of the time when Pooja Bhatt was born. He got very emotional at the time of the birth of Pooja Bhatt.

Top showsha video

Rahul further said that Alia is very responsible. She will take care of the child very well, and both Alia and Ranbir will become good parents. Both are celebrating the joy of their daughter’s arrival with loud noises.

Let us tell you that Alia was admitted to HL Reliance Hospital on Sunday. After this, both families reached the hospital, and then after a while, the news came that Alia had given birth to a daughter.

After this, Alia informed her fans through social media that she has become a mother. She wrote that the best news of our life has arrived and that our baby has arrived and what a magical girl our daughter is. Presently, Alia is in the hospital and according to current reports, her daughter was born via C-section. She will soon be discharged from the hospital. Both mother and daughter are in good health.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were last seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy action adventure film Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva. Next, Alia will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also has the upcoming American spy action thriller film Heart Of Stone directed by Tom Harper in the pipeline. The movie is scheduled to be released next year by Netflix. On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming project Animal.

Read all the Latest Movies News here